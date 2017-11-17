10 civilians killed by Saudi aggression airstrike on Hajjah [17/نوفمبر/2017]

HAJJAH, Nov. 17 (Saba) – At least ten civilians were killed on Friday from Saudi aggression airstrike on Abbs district of Hajjah province, a health official told Saba.



The aggression warplanes targeted a shop in al-Jar area of Abbs district, the official added.



This escalation and intransigence comes from the Saudi aggression in targeting civilians time after time, under the international support and coverage.





Najat



Saba