ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 17 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:19:27م
انتصارات كبيرة للجيش واللجان الشعبية في مختلف الجبهات
حقق أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية انتصارات كبيرة في مختلف الجبهات وألحقوا بالعدو السعودي ومرتزقته خسائر فادحة في الأرواح والعتاد.
مقتل وإصابة 34 شخصا بأربعة تفجيرات إرهابية انتحارية في نيجيريا
قتل 12 شخصا وأصيب 22 آخرون بجروح إثر أربعة تفجيرات إرهابية انتحارية مساء اليوم في مايدوغوري شمال شرق نيجيريا.
ارتفاع الذهب مع تراجع الدولار
سجل سعر الذهب ارتفاعا مع تراجع الدولار، ليتجة للصعود للأسبوع الثاني على التوالي.
البيرو آخر المتأهلين إلى نهائيات كأس العالم لكرة القدم
تأهلت البيرو إلى نهائيات كأس العالم لكرة القدم 2018 بعد فوزها على نيوزيلندا بهدفين نظيفين في إياب الملحق العالمي للتصفيات أمس.
آخر الأخبار:
مجلس الشورى يدين إستمرار جرائم العدوان
السلطات المصرية تقرر فتح معبر رفح
غارتان لطيران العدوان على مديرية الخوخة بالحديدة
أبناء مديرية الظهار بإب يستنكرون صمت المجتمع الدولي إزاء جرائم العدوان
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
10 civilians killed by Saudi aggression airstrike on Hajjah
[17/نوفمبر/2017]
HAJJAH, Nov. 17 (Saba) – At least ten civilians were killed on Friday from Saudi aggression airstrike on Abbs district of Hajjah province, a health official told Saba.

The aggression warplanes targeted a shop in al-Jar area of Abbs district, the official added.

This escalation and intransigence comes from the Saudi aggression in targeting civilians time after time, under the international support and coverage.


Najat

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية موزع بتعز
[17/نوفمبر/2017]
وقفتان بمديريتي المخاطر ومذيخرة بإب للتنديد بجرائم العدوان
[17/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران الأباتشي التابع للعدوان يستهدف مركز إصطياد وفندق بالحديدة
[17/نوفمبر/2017]
عشرة شهداء حصيلة أولية جراء غارة استهدفت محلا تجاريا في حجة
[17/نوفمبر/2017]
إستشهاد وإصابة 14 مواطنا بإستهداف طيران العدوان حافلة في الحديدة 
[17/نوفمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by