Army burns Saudi-paid mercenaries' vehicles in Marib [17/نوفمبر/2017]

MARIB, Nov. 17 (Saba) – The army and popular forces burned on Friday Saudi-paid mercenaries' five military vehicles of in Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba.



Units of the national forces launched an offensive on a number of the mercenaries military sites in Al-Mashhaj area of Serwah district, killing and wounding a number of them and burning five military vehicles, the official added.





Najat



Saba