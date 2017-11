US-Saudi air strikes on Nehm [16/نوفمبر/2017]



SANAA, Nov 16 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi warplanes waged two strikes on Nehm district of Sanaa province over night, an official told Saba on Thursday.



The strikes hit Mahaly area in the district, causing heavy damage to houses of the citizens, the official added.





