Army hits Saudi soldiers in Asir [16/نوفمبر/2017]



ASIR, Nov 16 (Saba) – The army and popular forces hit groups of Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites in Asir province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



The soldiers were targeted in the military sites in al-Rabu'ah area and Raqabat al-Hanjer, the official added.





AA

Saba