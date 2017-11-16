ابحث عن:
الخميس، 16 - نوفمبر - 2017
العدوان السعودي الأمريكي يواصل استهداف المواطنين وممتلكاتهم
واصل العدوان السعودي الأمريكي استهداف المواطنين وممتلكاتهم عبر الغارات الجوية والقصف الصاروخي والمدفعي على عدد من محافظات الجمهورية.
مقتل وإصابة 34 شخصا بأربعة تفجيرات إرهابية انتحارية في نيجيريا
قتل 12 شخصا وأصيب 22 آخرون بجروح إثر أربعة تفجيرات إرهابية انتحارية مساء اليوم في مايدوغوري شمال شرق نيجيريا.
شركات النفط الروسية ملتزمة بالاتفاق العالمي لخفض الإنتاج
قالت وزارة الطاقة الروسية إن شركات النفط المحلية ملتزمة بالاتفاق العالمي لخفض إنتاج الخام بعدما ناقش وزير الطاقة الأمر مع مسؤولي الشركات.
الدنمارك تقسو على أيرلندا بخماسية وتصعد لكأس العالم في روسيا
سحقت الدنمارك مضيفتها ايرلندا 5-1 في إياب ملحق تصفيات كأس العالم لكرة القدم امس الثلاثاء لتحجز بطاقة التأهل الأخيرة عن أوروبا في نهائيات روسيا 2018.
مصرع عدد من المرتزقة في كمين بمديرية المتون بالجوف
​القوات العراقية تستعيد 13 قرية في الجزيرة والفرات من داعش الإرهابي
هجوم على مواقع مرتزقة العدوان بعسيلان في شبوة
مديرة حقوق الإنسان بالحديدة: الصيادون يتعرضون للتعذيب في بوارج وسجون العدوان
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army breaks infiltration attempt in Nehm
[16/نوفمبر/2017]

SANAA, Nov 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces broke an infiltration attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Nehm district of Sanaa province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.

The operation killed several of the mercenaries and wounded others in despite of the support of the Saudi aggression air forces ,that launched more than 20 raids to support their mercenaries on the ground.

The killed were trying to move towards Jafar and al-Sawamad hilltops in al-Madfon area in the district, the official added.


AA

Saba
