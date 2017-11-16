Army breaks infiltration attempt in Nehm [16/نوفمبر/2017]



SANAA, Nov 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces broke an infiltration attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Nehm district of Sanaa province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



The operation killed several of the mercenaries and wounded others in despite of the support of the Saudi aggression air forces ,that launched more than 20 raids to support their mercenaries on the ground.



The killed were trying to move towards Jafar and al-Sawamad hilltops in al-Madfon area in the district, the official added.





AA



Saba