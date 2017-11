11 US-Saudi air strikes on Saada, Najran [16/نوفمبر/2017]



SAADA, Nov 11 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi warplanes waged 11 strikes on different area of Saada and Najran provinces overnight, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



Six strikes hit districts of Shada and al-Dhaher in Saada and five others strikes hit Saudi al-Shurfa military sites in Najran.



Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression waged an artillery and missile shelling on districts of Shada, Ghamir and Monabah in the same province, the official added.





Saba