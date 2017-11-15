ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 15 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 10:40:00م
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يطلع على تطورات الجبهات وتقارير الأداء لعدد من الوزارات
عقد المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء إجتماعا برئاسة الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس، ضم رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى علي الراعي ورئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن حبتور.
الرئيس اللبناني يعتبر أن الحريري ''محتجز'' في مملكة بني سعود
اعتبر الرئيس اللبناني ميشال عون، اليوم الأربعاء أن رئيس الوزراء سعد الحريري، الذي أعلن استقالته قبل 12 يوما من عاصمة مملكة بني سعود "محتجز" في المملكة.
شركات النفط الروسية ملتزمة بالاتفاق العالمي لخفض الإنتاج
قالت وزارة الطاقة الروسية إن شركات النفط المحلية ملتزمة بالاتفاق العالمي لخفض إنتاج الخام بعدما ناقش وزير الطاقة الأمر مع مسؤولي الشركات.
الدنمارك تقسو على أيرلندا بخماسية وتصعد لكأس العالم في روسيا
سحقت الدنمارك مضيفتها ايرلندا 5-1 في إياب ملحق تصفيات كأس العالم لكرة القدم امس الثلاثاء لتحجز بطاقة التأهل الأخيرة عن أوروبا في نهائيات روسيا 2018.
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات وتحصينات المرتزقة في تعز
مستشفى سيان ينظم حملة تبرع بالدم
مجلس القضاء يستعرض تقارير التفتيش على 52 قاضيا (مكتمل )
مناقشة آلية تنفيذ مسح تقييم الاحتياجات بمحافظة صعدة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Missile hits mercenaries north of Medi desert
[15/نوفمبر/2017] MEDI, Nov. 15 (Saba) - The missile force of the army and the popular forces launched on Wednesday Zelzal-1 on Saudi mercenaries' gatherings aggression north of Medi desert.

A military official told Saba the missile force targeted the aggression mercenaries , causing losses at their ranks and their ordnance.

The official said the hostile coalition launched 21 airstrikes on the districts of Harad and Medi, causing huge damage on civilians' properties.

HA

Saba
