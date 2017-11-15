Missile hits mercenaries north of Medi desert [15/نوفمبر/2017] MEDI, Nov. 15 (Saba) - The missile force of the army and the popular forces launched on Wednesday Zelzal-1 on Saudi mercenaries' gatherings aggression north of Medi desert.



A military official told Saba the missile force targeted the aggression mercenaries , causing losses at their ranks and their ordnance.



The official said the hostile coalition launched 21 airstrikes on the districts of Harad and Medi, causing huge damage on civilians' properties.



