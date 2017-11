Army kills Saudi soldiers, mercenaries in Najran [15/نوفمبر/2017]

NAJRAN, Nov. 15 (Saba) – A unit of the army and popular forces carried out an offensive attack on Wednesday on al-Shabkah site in Najran, a military official told Saba.



A number of Saudi soldiers and mercenaries were killed in the offensive attack, the official said.



The official confirmed that offensive attacks would continue as the aggression continues targeting the country.



