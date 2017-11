FM sends condolence messages to Iran FM, Iraq FM on earthquake victims [15/نوفمبر/2017]

SANAA, Nov 15 (Saba) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf has sent a separate condolence messages to Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Jawad Zarif and Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Jaafari on the deadly earthquake that hit parts of Iraqi and Iranian territories.



The minister expressed his deep sorrow for the victims and wished speedy recovery for the injured.





AA/Zak



Saba