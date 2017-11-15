Protest rally against Saudi war crimes, siege on Yemen [15/نوفمبر/2017]



MAHWAIT, Nov 15 (Saba) – Sons of Mahwait province organized a protest rally to protest against the closure of air, land and sea ports by the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces.



At the rally held in several districts on Tuesday, The participants called on international humanitarian organizations to carry their moral responsibility towards Saudi-led aggression states' crimes and the closure of all Yemeni ports.



The rally denounced the silence of the international community on the closure of all Yemeni ports and the war crimes committed by the Saudi aggression against the Yemeni people.





AA

Saba