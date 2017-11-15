ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 15 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:01:25م
طيران العدوان يشن 27 غارة ويدمر جهاز الإرشاد الملاحي بمطار صنعاء
شن طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي 27 غارة خلال الساعات الماضية استهدفت مطاري صنعاء والحديدة وممتلكات المواطنين .
كوريا الجنوبية تدعو لبذل الجهود لنزع السلاح النووي لكوريا الشمالية
دعا الرئيس الكوري الجنوبي مون جيه ان إلى بذل جهود إقليمية لنزع السلاح النووي عن كوريا الشمالية، قائلا إن الطموحات النووية الكورية الشمالية تمثل تهديدا ليس على الإقليم فحسب، وإنما على العالم بأسره.
الصين تتفوق على أمريكا في تطوير أجهزة الكمبيوتر الخارقة
تقدمت الصين على الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بإنتاج أكبر عدد من أجهزة الكمبيوتر الخارقة في قائمة تتضمن أسرع 500 نظام إلكتروني في العالم.
الدنمارك تقسو على أيرلندا بخماسية وتصعد لكأس العالم في روسيا
سحقت الدنمارك مضيفتها ايرلندا 5-1 في إياب ملحق تصفيات كأس العالم لكرة القدم امس الثلاثاء لتحجز بطاقة التأهل الأخيرة عن أوروبا في نهائيات روسيا 2018.
آخر الأخبار:
توغل محدود لآليات الاحتلال شرق رفح
تكبيد مرتزقة العدوان في صرواح خسائر كبيرة
واشنطن تدعو رعاياها في زيمبابوي ''للاحتماء''
أبطال الجيش واللجان يقتحمون مواقع لمرتزقة العدوان في نهم
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Protest rally against Saudi war crimes, siege on Yemen
[15/نوفمبر/2017]

MAHWAIT, Nov 15 (Saba) – Sons of Mahwait province organized a protest rally to protest against the closure of air, land and sea ports by the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces.

At the rally held in several districts on Tuesday, The participants called on international humanitarian organizations to carry their moral responsibility towards Saudi-led aggression states' crimes and the closure of all Yemeni ports.

The rally denounced the silence of the international community on the closure of all Yemeni ports and the war crimes committed by the Saudi aggression against the Yemeni people.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن 27 غارة ويدمر جهاز الإرشاد الملاحي بمطار صنعاء
[15/نوفمبر/2017]
وزارة حقوق الإنسان تأسف لإخفاق مجلس الأمن في إلزام تحالف العدوان فتح المنافذ
[14/نوفمبر/2017]
وزارة النقل: قصف العدوان لمطار صنعاء عمل إجرامي يعرض الملاحة الجوية للخطر
[14/نوفمبر/2017]
ناطق الحكومة: استهداف تحالف العدوان لمطار صنعاء الدولي عمل إجرامي مدان
[14/نوفمبر/2017]
إجتماع يناقش دور القبيلة في مواجهة العدوان بالجوف
[14/نوفمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by