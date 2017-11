Army kills Seven Saudi-paid mercenaries in Marib, Jawf [15/نوفمبر/2017]



MAREB, Nov 15 (Saba) – The sniper unite of the army and popular forces killed seven of Saudi-paid mercenaries in different areas of Marib and Jawf provinces, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



Three of the mercenaries in Serwah district of Mareb and Four others in different areas in Jawf, the official added



Shoaib/AA

