FM meets head of ICRC delegation in Yemen [15/نوفمبر/2017]



SANAA, Nov 15 (Saba) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf met with head of the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Yemen, Alexandre Faite.



The meeting took place in the capital Sanaa, during which the minister briefed Faite on the latest war crimes committed by the US-Saudi-led aggression coalition against the Yemen people.



Mr. Sharaf also demonstrated the suffering aspects of the Yemeni people due to the all-out blockage imposed by Saudi-led aggression coalition that obstruct humanitarian aid access to the Yemeni ports.



The minister again conveyed the National Salvation Government's rejection of torture in the UAE-run secret detentions in Aden to the ICRC.



Meanwhile, the ICRC official stressed on the importance of his organization's role and efforts to continue providing the necessary assistance to the Yemeni people.



AA/Zak



Saba