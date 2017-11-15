ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 15 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 01:12:34م
وزارة حقوق الإنسان تحمل السعودية والإمارات المسؤولية عن تنامي الأعمال الإرهابية
حملت وزارة حقوق الإنسان دول تحالف العدوان بقيادة السعودية والإمارات المسئولية الكاملة عن الجرائم والانتهاكات التي ترتكبها بشكل مباشر أو عن طريق دعمهما للجماعات الإرهابية بمحافظة عدن والمحافظات المحتلة.
كوريا الجنوبية تدعو لبذل الجهود لنزع السلاح النووي لكوريا الشمالية
دعا الرئيس الكوري الجنوبي مون جيه ان إلى بذل جهود إقليمية لنزع السلاح النووي عن كوريا الشمالية، قائلا إن الطموحات النووية الكورية الشمالية تمثل تهديدا ليس على الإقليم فحسب، وإنما على العالم بأسره.
الصين تتفوق على أمريكا في تطوير أجهزة الكمبيوتر الخارقة
تقدمت الصين على الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بإنتاج أكبر عدد من أجهزة الكمبيوتر الخارقة في قائمة تتضمن أسرع 500 نظام إلكتروني في العالم.
الدنمارك تقسو على أيرلندا بخماسية وتصعد لكأس العالم في روسيا
سحقت الدنمارك مضيفتها ايرلندا 5-1 في إياب ملحق تصفيات كأس العالم لكرة القدم امس الثلاثاء لتحجز بطاقة التأهل الأخيرة عن أوروبا في نهائيات روسيا 2018.
آخر الأخبار:
الأرصاد : كتلة هوائية بادرة في المناطق الصحراوية والجبلية
السياحة والترويج تدعوان اليونسكو والمنظمات الدولية لحماية مواقع التراث العالمي باليمن
توغل محدود لآليات الاحتلال شرق رفح
تكبيد مرتزقة العدوان في صرواح خسائر كبيرة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
FM meets head of ICRC delegation in Yemen
[15/نوفمبر/2017]

SANAA, Nov 15 (Saba) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf met with head of the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Yemen, Alexandre Faite.

The meeting took place in the capital Sanaa, during which the minister briefed Faite on the latest war crimes committed by the US-Saudi-led aggression coalition against the Yemen people.

Mr. Sharaf also demonstrated the suffering aspects of the Yemeni people due to the all-out blockage imposed by Saudi-led aggression coalition that obstruct humanitarian aid access to the Yemeni ports.

The minister again conveyed the National Salvation Government's rejection of torture in the UAE-run secret detentions in Aden to the ICRC.

Meanwhile, the ICRC official stressed on the importance of his organization's role and efforts to continue providing the necessary assistance to the Yemeni people.

AA/Zak

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن 27 غارة ويدمر جهاز الإرشاد الملاحي بمطار صنعاء
[15/نوفمبر/2017]
وزارة حقوق الإنسان تأسف لإخفاق مجلس الأمن في إلزام تحالف العدوان فتح المنافذ
[14/نوفمبر/2017]
وزارة النقل: قصف العدوان لمطار صنعاء عمل إجرامي يعرض الملاحة الجوية للخطر
[14/نوفمبر/2017]
ناطق الحكومة: استهداف تحالف العدوان لمطار صنعاء الدولي عمل إجرامي مدان
[14/نوفمبر/2017]
إجتماع يناقش دور القبيلة في مواجهة العدوان بالجوف
[14/نوفمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by