President appoints 21st Batch as single Judges [14/نوفمبر/2017] SANA'A, Nov.14 (Saba) - A decree No. 115 for 2017 of the President of the Supreme Political Council issued on Tuesday appointing the 21st batch of the 106 graduates of the Specialized Higher Studies Department at the Higher Judicial Institute as single Judges.







