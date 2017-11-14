Aggression continues bombing Sa'ada [14/نوفمبر/2017] SA'ADA, Nov. 14 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged on Tuesday four air raids on al-Dhaher and al-Hasamah areas in al-Dhaher district in Sa'ada province.



A security official said to Saba that the areas of al-Shaikh and al-Omar in the district of Munabeha were targeted by the artillery and missile attack of the aggression.



The artillery and the bombing by the aggression caused huge damage to civilians' houses, including agricultural farms and main roads, theh official said.



