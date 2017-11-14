ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 14 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 09:28:58م
رئيس المجلس السياسي يصدر قرار بتعيين نائبا لعميد المعهد العالي للقضاء
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (117) لسنة 2017م بتعيين القاضي يحيى أحمد الخزان نائباً لعميد المعهد العالي للقضاء.
باريس تطالب بتمكين الحريري من العودة إلى لبنان
طالب رئيس الوزراء الفرنسي إدوار فيليب، اليوم الثلاثاء، بتمكين رئيس الوزراء اللبناني المستقيل سعد الحريري من العودة إلى لبنان بحرية.
الصين تتفوق على أمريكا في تطوير أجهزة الكمبيوتر الخارقة
تقدمت الصين على الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بإنتاج أكبر عدد من أجهزة الكمبيوتر الخارقة في قائمة تتضمن أسرع 500 نظام إلكتروني في العالم.
المنتخب الوطني يضع قدماً في نهائيات كأس آسيا بتعادله مع طاجيكستان
وضع المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم قدماً في نهائيات كأس آسيا بتعادله سلبيا مع مضيفه منتخب طاجيكستان في المباراة التي جرت بينهما اليوم في العاصمة الطاجيكية دوشنبيه ضمن الجولة الخامسة لتصفيات المجموعة السادسة.
مؤسسة بنيان تمول مشروع توزيع السلال الغذائية بمديرية الحداء بذمار
ناطق الحكومة: استهداف تحالف العدوان لمطار صنعاء الدولي عمل إجرامي مدان
وزير الخارجية يلتقي الممثل المقيم للجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر
المشاط يؤكد خلال ترأسه إجتماعا ضم رئيس الوزراء توفر الإرادة السياسية لردع المحتكرين
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Aggression continues bombing Sa'ada
[14/نوفمبر/2017] SA'ADA, Nov. 14 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged on Tuesday four air raids on al-Dhaher and al-Hasamah areas in al-Dhaher district in Sa'ada province.

A security official said to Saba that the areas of al-Shaikh and al-Omar in the district of Munabeha were targeted by the artillery and missile attack of the aggression.

The artillery and the bombing by the aggression caused huge damage to civilians' houses, including agricultural farms and main roads, theh official said.

HA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
ناطق الحكومة: استهداف تحالف العدوان لمطار صنعاء الدولي عمل إجرامي مدان
[14/نوفمبر/2017]
إجتماع يناقش دور القبيلة في مواجهة العدوان بالجوف
[14/نوفمبر/2017]
العدوان يواصل القصف الصاروخي والجوي على صعدة
[14/نوفمبر/2017]
هيئة الطيران : تدمير جهاز الإرشاد الملاحي يوقف رحلات المساعدات الإنسانية
[14/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف مرتزقته في تعز
[14/نوفمبر/2017]
