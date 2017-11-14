ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 14 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:04:54م
رئيس المجلس السياسي يصدر قرار بتعيين نائبا لعميد المعهد العالي للقضاء
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (117) لسنة 2017م بتعيين القاضي يحيى أحمد الخزان نائباً لعميد المعهد العالي للقضاء.
باريس تطالب بتمكين الحريري من العودة إلى لبنان
طالب رئيس الوزراء الفرنسي إدوار فيليب، اليوم الثلاثاء، بتمكين رئيس الوزراء اللبناني المستقيل سعد الحريري من العودة إلى لبنان بحرية.
الصين تتفوق على أمريكا في تطوير أجهزة الكمبيوتر الخارقة
تقدمت الصين على الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بإنتاج أكبر عدد من أجهزة الكمبيوتر الخارقة في قائمة تتضمن أسرع 500 نظام إلكتروني في العالم.
المنتخب الوطني يضع قدماً في نهائيات كأس آسيا بتعادله مع طاجيكستان
وضع المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم قدماً في نهائيات كأس آسيا بتعادله سلبيا مع مضيفه منتخب طاجيكستان في المباراة التي جرت بينهما اليوم في العاصمة الطاجيكية دوشنبيه ضمن الجولة الخامسة لتصفيات المجموعة السادسة.
وزارة حقوق الإنسان تأسف لإخفاق مجلس الأمن في إلزام تحالف العدوان فتح المنافذ
وزارة النقل: قصف العدوان لمطار صنعاء عمل إجرامي يعرض الملاحة الجوية للخطر
قنص سبعة من مرتزقة العدوان بمواقع متفرقة في الجوف ومأرب
مركز منارات ينظم الحلقة النقاشية الثانية
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Yemen Hodeidah seaport still shut by aggression coalition
[14/نوفمبر/2017]
HODEIDAH, Nov 14 (Saba) - The Yemeni Red Sea Ports Corporation said on Tuesday that Hodeidah seaport is still shut and under siege by the Saudi-led aggression coalition countries, denying aggression media reports, in a statement sent to Saba.

"The port did not receive any commercial ship or vessels carrying humanitarian aid supplies because the aggression coalition refused to grant them security permits to access the port," it said.


Najat
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
وزارة حقوق الإنسان تأسف لإخفاق مجلس الأمن في إلزام تحالف العدوان فتح المنافذ
[14/نوفمبر/2017]
وزارة النقل: قصف العدوان لمطار صنعاء عمل إجرامي يعرض الملاحة الجوية للخطر
[14/نوفمبر/2017]
ناطق الحكومة: استهداف تحالف العدوان لمطار صنعاء الدولي عمل إجرامي مدان
[14/نوفمبر/2017]
إجتماع يناقش دور القبيلة في مواجهة العدوان بالجوف
[14/نوفمبر/2017]
العدوان يواصل القصف الصاروخي والجوي على صعدة
[14/نوفمبر/2017]
