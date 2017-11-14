Yemen Hodeidah seaport still shut by aggression coalition [14/نوفمبر/2017]

HODEIDAH, Nov 14 (Saba) - The Yemeni Red Sea Ports Corporation said on Tuesday that Hodeidah seaport is still shut and under siege by the Saudi-led aggression coalition countries, denying aggression media reports, in a statement sent to Saba.



"The port did not receive any commercial ship or vessels carrying humanitarian aid supplies because the aggression coalition refused to grant them security permits to access the port," it said.





Najat

Saba