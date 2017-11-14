ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 14 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 08:54:23م
رئيس المجلس السياسي يصدر قرار بتعيين نائبا لعميد المعهد العالي للقضاء
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (117) لسنة 2017م بتعيين القاضي يحيى أحمد الخزان نائباً لعميد المعهد العالي للقضاء.
باريس تطالب بتمكين الحريري من العودة إلى لبنان
طالب رئيس الوزراء الفرنسي إدوار فيليب، اليوم الثلاثاء، بتمكين رئيس الوزراء اللبناني المستقيل سعد الحريري من العودة إلى لبنان بحرية.
الصين تتفوق على أمريكا في تطوير أجهزة الكمبيوتر الخارقة
تقدمت الصين على الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بإنتاج أكبر عدد من أجهزة الكمبيوتر الخارقة في قائمة تتضمن أسرع 500 نظام إلكتروني في العالم.
المنتخب الوطني يضع قدماً في نهائيات كأس آسيا بتعادله مع طاجيكستان
وضع المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم قدماً في نهائيات كأس آسيا بتعادله سلبيا مع مضيفه منتخب طاجيكستان في المباراة التي جرت بينهما اليوم في العاصمة الطاجيكية دوشنبيه ضمن الجولة الخامسة لتصفيات المجموعة السادسة.
ناطق الحكومة: استهداف تحالف العدوان لمطار صنعاء الدولي عمل إجرامي مدان
وزير الخارجية يلتقي الممثل المقيم للجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر
المشاط يؤكد خلال ترأسه إجتماعا ضم رئيس الوزراء توفر الإرادة السياسية لردع المحتكرين
إستهداف تجمعات الجنود السعوديين ومرتزقته بنجران وجيزان
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army targets Saudi soldiers in Najran, Jizan
[14/نوفمبر/2017] JIZAN, Nov. 14 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces on Tuesday pounded sites and gatherings of the Saudi enemy and its mercenaries in Najran and Jizan.

A military official said to saba that the missile force of the army and popular forces pounded the Saudi soldiers' gatherings at Dahyan Center and al-Khashl tower.

The official said that the missile forces and the artillery of the army and popular forces targeted Saudi gatherings at Balyaleen camp, al-Shurfa sites, al-Fawaz Control and Rajla highlands, causing direct injuries at their ranks.

HA

Saba
