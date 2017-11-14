Army targets Saudi soldiers in Najran, Jizan [14/نوفمبر/2017] JIZAN, Nov. 14 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces on Tuesday pounded sites and gatherings of the Saudi enemy and its mercenaries in Najran and Jizan.



A military official said to saba that the missile force of the army and popular forces pounded the Saudi soldiers' gatherings at Dahyan Center and al-Khashl tower.



The official said that the missile forces and the artillery of the army and popular forces targeted Saudi gatherings at Balyaleen camp, al-Shurfa sites, al-Fawaz Control and Rajla highlands, causing direct injuries at their ranks.



Saba