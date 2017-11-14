Saudi-paid mercenaries killed, injured in friendly airstrikes, in Taiz [14/نوفمبر/2017]

TAIZ, Nov. 14 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes targeted a gathering of its mercenaries in al-Arous mountain in Taiz province on Tuesday, an official told Saba.



The official said that a number of mercenaries were killed and wounded in friendly airstrikes.



The official added that the warplanes hit sites, stores and fortifications of the mercenaries' leader in Taiz, "Abu Abbas", due to disputes in their ranks.





