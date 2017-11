Army's artillery targets gatherings of Riyadh's mercenaries in Taiz [14/نوفمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Nov 14 (Saba) - The army's artillery targeted gatherings of Saudi aggression mercenaries in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



The shelling hit the mercenaries in al-Dabab area, causing direct casualties.





Mona M./Zak



