Army shelling hits gathering of Riyadh's mercenaries in Marib [14/نوفمبر/2017]



MARIB, Nov 14 (Saba) – The army and popular forces' artillery units targeted a gathering of Saudi mercenaries in Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



The shelling hit the gathering in al-Zaghn Wadi in the district, killing and wounding scores of the enemies.





Mona M.

