Saudi warplanes launch 6 raids on Hajjah [14/نوفمبر/2017]



HAJJAH, Nov 14 (Saba) - The Saudi aggression fighter jets launched six air raids on Hajjah province overnight, a military official told Saba on Tuesday .



The hostile jets struck Harad and Medi districts.



Meanwhile, the army's artillery targeted gathering of Riyadh-paid mercenaries in north of the Medi desert.



Mona M

Saba