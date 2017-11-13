Army kills Saudi soldiers in Aser [13/نوفمبر/2017] ASIR, Nov. 13(Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday carried out a unique military operation on Saudi sites in Aser, a military official told Saba.



The official confirmed that a number of Saudi soldiers were killed or injured in the military operation attack on al-Khazan Hill, and on al-Qanaseen Hill off Aleb border crossing.



The official added that the artillery of the army and popular forces targeted Saudi gatherings in Qulal al-Shaibani area, causing direct injuries at their ranks.



HA



Saba