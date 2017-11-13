ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 13 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:21:26م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يصدر عدد من القرارات
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (108) لسنة 2017م بتعيين القاضي ماجد مجاهد مبخوت الدربابي نائباً عاماً للجمهورية.
الاحتلال يعتقل 19 فلسطينيا
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي صباح اليوم الاثنين، 19 فلسطينيا من مناطق مختلفة في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
أوبك تتوقع إرتفاع الطلب على نفطها في 2018م
توقعت منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط (أوبك) اليوم الاثنين ارتفاع الطلب على نفطها في 2018م .. مشيرة الى ان الاتفاق الذي أبرمته لخفض الإنتاج مع منتجين منافسين يقلص فائض مخزونات النفط .
المنتخب الوطني يواجه نظيره الطاجيكي غداً بحثاً عن تأهل تاريخي لكأس آسيا
يسعى المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم لحسم تأهله إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا لأول مرة في تاريخه وذلك عندما يواجه غداً مضيفه منتخب طاجيكستان في الجولة الخامسة قبل الأخيرة لتصفيات المجموعة السادسة المؤهلة إلى النهائيات.
آخر الأخبار:
مصرع عدد من مرتزقة العدوان بعملية هجومية بالغيل في الجوف
وزير الصحة يوجه بمعالجة الصحفيين والإعلاميين مجاناً
مصرع عدد من المرتزقة وقصف تجمعات لجنود العدو في نجران
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات للجنود السعوديين في جيزان
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills Saudi soldiers in Aser
[13/نوفمبر/2017] ASIR, Nov. 13(Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday carried out a unique military operation on Saudi sites in Aser, a military official told Saba.

The official confirmed that a number of Saudi soldiers were killed or injured in the military operation attack on al-Khazan Hill, and on al-Qanaseen Hill off Aleb border crossing.

The official added that the artillery of the army and popular forces targeted Saudi gatherings in Qulal al-Shaibani area, causing direct injuries at their ranks.

HA

Saba
