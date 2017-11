Aggression wages 13 raids on Sa'ada, Jizan, Aser [13/نوفمبر/2017] SA'ADA, Nov. 13 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coaltion on Monday waged 13 air raids on Sa'ada province and Jizan and Aser regions, a military official said to Saba.















The hostile warplanes waged an air raid on Wadi Abdu Jabarah, targeting a civilian car, two air raids on al-Fara'a area in Kutaf district, one air raid on Baqem and an air raid on al-Dhaher district.







Two civilians were injured in a Saudi bombing on al-Shaikh area in Munabah border district.















According to the official, the aggression warplanes waged five air raids on al-Shurfa'a in Najran, an air raid on al-Khal in Jizan and another air raid on al-Rabou'ah city in Aser.















HA









Saba