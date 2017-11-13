Army kills mercenaries in Jawf [13/نوفمبر/2017] JAWF, Nov. 13 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed on Monday in a unique military operation by the army and popular forces in Jawf province.



A military official said to Saba that the army and popular forces carried out an offensive attack on al-Garshab site west of al-Ghail district, killing and injuring among them.



The army and popular forces destroyed military machine gun of 14.5 belonging to the mercenaries in the military operation attack.



HA



Saba