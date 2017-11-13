Army kills mercenaries, targets Saudi soldiers in Najran [13/نوفمبر/2017] NAJRAN, Nov. 13 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed on Monday in a military operation attack on al-Qafal camp sites in Najran, a military official told Saba.



The official said that the artillery of the army and popular forces targeted gatherings of Saudi soldiers in al-Shabakah and al-Dhab'ah sites, including Raja highways.



The official confirmed that a Saudi solider was shot and killed by a sniper unit of the army and popular forces in al-Khashba Hill.



HA



Saba