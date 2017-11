Army targets Saudi gatherings in Jizan [13/نوفمبر/2017] JIZAN, Nov. 13 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces on Monday targeted gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Jizan region, a military official told Saba.







The official added that the artillery of the army and popular forces targeted Saudi soldiers' gatherings in Mustahdath site north Kubri al-Kars area.







The official said that the army and popular forces targeted the back of al-Khal village and in al-Khashl site in Jizan.







HA





Saba