آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 13 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:42:40م
الرئيس الصماد في المسيرة الجماهيرية: تصعيد العدوان يفرض على شعبنا تعزيز عوامل الصمود
شهدت العاصمة صنعاء اليوم مسيرة جماهيرية حاشدة في شارع الستين الجنوبي أمام مقر الأمم المتحدة للتنديد بتصعيد العدوان وإغلاق كافة المنافذ البرية والبحرية والجوية للجمهورية اليمنية وما يرتكبه من جرائم بحق الشعب اليمني ..
الاحتلال يعتقل 19 فلسطينيا
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي صباح اليوم الاثنين، 19 فلسطينيا من مناطق مختلفة في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
أوبك تتوقع إرتفاع الطلب على نفطها في 2018م
توقعت منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط (أوبك) اليوم الاثنين ارتفاع الطلب على نفطها في 2018م .. مشيرة الى ان الاتفاق الذي أبرمته لخفض الإنتاج مع منتجين منافسين يقلص فائض مخزونات النفط .
المنتخب الوطني يواجه نظيره الطاجيكي غداً بحثاً عن تأهل تاريخي لكأس آسيا
يسعى المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم لحسم تأهله إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا لأول مرة في تاريخه وذلك عندما يواجه غداً مضيفه منتخب طاجيكستان في الجولة الخامسة قبل الأخيرة لتصفيات المجموعة السادسة المؤهلة إلى النهائيات.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Artillery shells mercenary groups in Taiz
[13/نوفمبر/2017]

TAIZ, Nov 13 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.

The shelling hit the groups in Alhan mountain in al-Dhabab area.

Meanwhile, the popular forces-backed the army fired a guided missile on mercenary other gatherings in west of Khalid camp in Mouza district in the same province, killing and wounding a number of the mercenaries, the official said.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
سلسلة غارات على المحافظات وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي يستهدف المناطق الحدودية
[13/نوفمبر/2017]
حرائر مدينة حجة ينددن بجرائم العدوان والحصار الاقتصادي
[12/نوفمبر/2017]
قطاع التعليم والشباب بأمانة العاصمة يدين استهداف العدوان للأحياء والمدارس
[12/نوفمبر/2017]
محلي أمانة العاصمة يدين مجزرة العدوان بحق الصيادين في جزيرة البضيع
[12/نوفمبر/2017]
وقفة في صرف بمديرية بني حشيش تنديداً باستمرار العدوان
[12/نوفمبر/2017]
