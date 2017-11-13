Artillery shells mercenary groups in Taiz [13/نوفمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Nov 13 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The shelling hit the groups in Alhan mountain in al-Dhabab area.



Meanwhile, the popular forces-backed the army fired a guided missile on mercenary other gatherings in west of Khalid camp in Mouza district in the same province, killing and wounding a number of the mercenaries, the official said.





AA

Saba