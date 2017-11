Army carries out military operation on Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [13/نوفمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Nov 13 (Saba) – The army and popular forces carried out a military operation on the sites of the US–backed Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries in Mawza district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The military operation resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of the mercenaries in south of Khalid camp in the district, the official said.



Eman-Zak

saba