Army breaks infiltration attempt by Saudi-paid mercenaries in Bayda [13/نوفمبر/2017]



BAYDA, Nov 13 (Saba) - The heroes of the army and the popular forces broke an infiltration attempt by the US- backed Saudi aggression mercenaries towards al- Mokhtabi in the district of Thi Naiem in Bayda province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



Dozens of the mercenaries were killed and injured in their failed attempt.



Eman-Zak

saba