Tens of thousands Yemenis stage mass rally in capital Sanaa to protest against Saudi blockade [13/نوفمبر/2017]

SANAA, Nov 13 (Saba) – Tens of thousands of Yemenis went to the streets on Monday to protest against the closure of air,land and sea ports by the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces.



The rally took place in front of the United Nations headquarters in central the capital Sanaa, demanding immediate opening of the lifeline ports and holding the international community the responsibility to lift the Saudi's aggression blockade.



The mass rally came in response upon a call by the Supreme Political Council.





