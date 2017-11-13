ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 13 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:21:26م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يصدر عدد من القرارات
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (108) لسنة 2017م بتعيين القاضي ماجد مجاهد مبخوت الدربابي نائباً عاماً للجمهورية.
الاحتلال يعتقل 19 فلسطينيا
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي صباح اليوم الاثنين، 19 فلسطينيا من مناطق مختلفة في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
أوبك تتوقع إرتفاع الطلب على نفطها في 2018م
توقعت منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط (أوبك) اليوم الاثنين ارتفاع الطلب على نفطها في 2018م .. مشيرة الى ان الاتفاق الذي أبرمته لخفض الإنتاج مع منتجين منافسين يقلص فائض مخزونات النفط .
المنتخب الوطني يواجه نظيره الطاجيكي غداً بحثاً عن تأهل تاريخي لكأس آسيا
يسعى المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم لحسم تأهله إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا لأول مرة في تاريخه وذلك عندما يواجه غداً مضيفه منتخب طاجيكستان في الجولة الخامسة قبل الأخيرة لتصفيات المجموعة السادسة المؤهلة إلى النهائيات.
آخر الأخبار:
مصرع عدد من مرتزقة العدوان بعملية هجومية بالغيل في الجوف
وزير الصحة يوجه بمعالجة الصحفيين والإعلاميين مجاناً
مصرع عدد من المرتزقة وقصف تجمعات لجنود العدو في نجران
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات للجنود السعوديين في جيزان
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Tens of thousands Yemenis stage mass rally in capital Sanaa to protest against Saudi blockade
[13/نوفمبر/2017]
SANAA, Nov 13 (Saba) – Tens of thousands of Yemenis went to the streets on Monday to protest against the closure of air,land and sea ports by the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces.

The rally took place in front of the United Nations headquarters in central the capital Sanaa, demanding immediate opening of the lifeline ports and holding the international community the responsibility to lift the Saudi's aggression blockade.

The mass rally came in response upon a call by the Supreme Political Council.


Eman-Zak
SABA
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
13 غارة لطيران العدوان على صعدة ونجران وجيزان وعسير
[13/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على حرض وميدي
[13/نوفمبر/2017]
أبناء المشنة بإب ينددون بتواطؤ المجتمع الدولي إزاء إغلاق العدوان للمنافذ
[13/نوفمبر/2017]
سلسلة غارات على المحافظات وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي يستهدف المناطق الحدودية
[13/نوفمبر/2017]
حرائر مدينة حجة ينددن بجرائم العدوان والحصار الاقتصادي
[12/نوفمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by