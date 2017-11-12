UNFPA calls for immediate humanitarian access to Yemen [12/نوفمبر/2017]















NEW YORK, Nov. 12 ( Saba) – The United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA) called for immediate humanitarian assistance to reach those in need in Yemen, especially when Yemen already has one of the highest maternal death rates in the Arab world, in a statement obtained by Saba.















The(UNFPA) is concerned about the effects of the total closure of air, sea and land access to Yemen on the people in the country, particularly the 2.2 million women of childbearing age, among whom some 352,000 are pregnant, the statement said.















"Our estimates show that some 52,800 pregnant women risk complications with immediate danger to their lives if they do not get urgent life-saving maternal care and medicines.", the (UNFPA) said.















The lack of food, poor nutrition, the unprecedented scale of the cholera outbreak and the near erosion of national health system is also making Yemen extremely dangerous for all, especially for women and girls, the statement said.























Najat

Saba