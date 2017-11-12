ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 12 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 08:08:52م
إجتماع برئاسة رئيس الوزراء يناقش آلية حل الإشكاليات الخاصة بالمشتقات النفطية والغاز
ناقش إجتماع حكومي عقد اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، مجمل العمليات الفنية والإجرائية المتعلقة بالمشتقات النفطية والغاز، والآلية الكفيلة بحل الإشكاليات القائمة في هذا الجانب.
كوريا الشمالية أخطرت بوتين باستعدادها لضرب أمريكا
كشف مصدر روسي مطلع، أن وفدا كوريا شماليا قد نقل إلى الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين الشهر الماضي، رسالة من كيم جونغ أون أخطره فيها باستعداد بيونغ يانغ لضرب الأراضي الأمريكية بالنووي.
الرئيس الروسي: زيادة التبادل التجاري مع الصين تجاوزت الـ 35 في المائة
أعلن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين أن بلاده والصين ستبحثان عن مجالات جديدة للتعاون.
الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة اليد يختار المدعي وحمزة في لجانه
اختار الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة اليد، رئيس الاتحاد اليمني العام للعبة، أمين المدعي عضوا في لجنة التسويق والاستثمار بالاتحاد القاري.
آخر الأخبار:
وقفة لأبناء الحوك بالحديدة للتنديد بإستمرار العدوان وإغلاق المنافذ
محافظ صنعاء يدعو للمشاركة في مسيرة غد الإثنين
القوة الصاروخية والمدفعية تدك تجمعات ومواقع للجيش السعودي بجيزان
إستهداف تحصينات وتجمعات لمرتزقة العدوان بتعز
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
UNFPA calls for immediate humanitarian access to Yemen
[12/نوفمبر/2017]







NEW YORK, Nov. 12 ( Saba) – The United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA) called for immediate humanitarian assistance to reach those in need in Yemen, especially when Yemen already has one of the highest maternal death rates in the Arab world, in a statement obtained by Saba.







The(UNFPA) is concerned about the effects of the total closure of air, sea and land access to Yemen on the people in the country, particularly the 2.2 million women of childbearing age, among whom some 352,000 are pregnant, the statement said.







"Our estimates show that some 52,800 pregnant women risk complications with immediate danger to their lives if they do not get urgent life-saving maternal care and medicines.", the (UNFPA) said.







The lack of food, poor nutrition, the unprecedented scale of the cholera outbreak and the near erosion of national health system is also making Yemen extremely dangerous for all, especially for women and girls, the statement said.











Najat
Saba
