آخر تحديث: الأحد، 12 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 01:02:10م
انتصارات مستمرة لأبطال الجيش واللجان في مختلف الجبهات
يواصل أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية تحقيق الانتصارات خلال الساعات الماضية في مختلف جبهات الداخلية وجبهات ما وراء الحدود دفاعاً عن الوطن.
كوريا الشمالية أخطرت بوتين باستعدادها لضرب أمريكا
كشف مصدر روسي مطلع، أن وفدا كوريا شماليا قد نقل إلى الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين الشهر الماضي، رسالة من كيم جونغ أون أخطره فيها باستعداد بيونغ يانغ لضرب الأراضي الأمريكية بالنووي.
الرئيس الروسي: زيادة التبادل التجاري مع الصين تجاوزت الـ 35 في المائة
أعلن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين أن بلاده والصين ستبحثان عن مجالات جديدة للتعاون.
أهلي صنعاء يخسر من المعادي المصري في ربع نهائي بطولة الأندية العربية للطاولة
خسر فريق أهلي صنعاء لكرة الطاولة أمام نظيره المعادي المصري 3/1، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على صالة نادي غزير في العاصمة اللبنانية بيروت ضمن منافسات ربع نهائي بطولة الأندية العربية الـ 29.
آخر الأخبار:
انعقاد حلقة نقاشية حول تعزيز المناصرة لبرامج التحصين بصنعاء
صندوق الأمم المتحدة للسكان يطالب بدخول المساعدات الإنسانية فوراً إلى اليمن
قتلى وجرحى من الجنود السعوديين في استهداف الجيش واللجان لهم
طائرة صغيرة تعرقل إطلاق صاروخ لمحطة الفضاء الدولية
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army repulse infiltration attempt of mercenaries in Taiz
[12/نوفمبر/2017]

TAIZ, Nov 12 (Saba) – The army and popular forces repulsed on Sunday an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate towards Haifan district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba.

The operation killed and wounded a number of the mercenaries in al-Tewel hilltop an al-Jamarak area in the district.

Moreover, the army units-backed the popular forces waged an attack on sites the mercenaries and destroyed two military vehicles in Mokha district in the same province, killing and injured several of the mercenaries, the official added.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن 31 غارة على عدد من محافظات الجمهورية
[12/نوفمبر/2017]
المركز القانوني للحقوق يدين جريمة العدوان بحق الصيادين في جزيرة البضيع بالحديدة
[12/نوفمبر/2017]
تحالف العدوان يرفض استئناف الرحلات الجوية لمطاري عدن وسيئون
[11/نوفمبر/2017]
إصابة طفل في غارة لطيران العدوان على منزل بمديرية منبه في صعدة
[11/نوفمبر/2017]
اتحاد شباب اليمن يدين جرائم العدوان ويؤكد مشاركته في مسيرة يوم الإثنين
[11/نوفمبر/2017]
