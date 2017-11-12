Army repulse infiltration attempt of mercenaries in Taiz [12/نوفمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Nov 12 (Saba) – The army and popular forces repulsed on Sunday an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate towards Haifan district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



The operation killed and wounded a number of the mercenaries in al-Tewel hilltop an al-Jamarak area in the district.



Moreover, the army units-backed the popular forces waged an attack on sites the mercenaries and destroyed two military vehicles in Mokha district in the same province, killing and injured several of the mercenaries, the official added.





AA

Saba