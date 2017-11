Army kills several Saudi soldiers in Jizan [12/نوفمبر/2017]



JIZAN, Nov 12 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces killed on Sunday several Saudi soldiers and wounded others in Saudi military site in Jizan province, a military official told Saba.



The shelling targeted the soldiers in the military site of Qa'am Zabid.



Meanwhile, the Saudi warplanes waged five strikes on Qamar village in Jizan, the official added.



