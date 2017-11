Saudi aggression fighter jets attacks Hajja [12/نوفمبر/2017]



HAJJA, Nov 12 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi fighter jets waged a series of strikes on Hajja province overnight, an official told Saba on Sunday.



The warplanes hit the districts of Haradh and Medi eight times.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces hit groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries in north of Medi desert, hitting the target directly, the official added.





