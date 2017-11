3 air strikes hit capital Sanaa [11/نوفمبر/2017]



SANAA, Nov 11 (Saba) – The US- backed Saudi aggression warplanes waged three air strikes overnight on the capital Sanaa, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The strikes targeted al-Ordhy area in Bab al-Yemen, damaging dozens of houses of the citizens, the official added.



Eman/Zak



