آخر تحديث: السبت، 11 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:50:36م
المدير التنفيذي لليونيسف : إغلاق موانئ ومطارات اليمن يفاقم حالة هي كارثية بالفعل
قال المدير التنفيذي لمنظمة اليونيسف أنتوني ليك : " إن إغلاق جميع الموانئ والمطارات في اليمن يفاقم حالة هي كارثية بالفعل.
كوريا الجنوبية وأميركا تجريان تدريبات عسكرية واسعةً
أعلن الجيش الكوري الجنوبي أنه سيجري تدريبات عسكرية نادرة مع ثلاث حاملات طائرات أميركية بالقرب من شبه الجزيرة الكورية.
أكثر من 625 مليون دولار خسائر مؤسسة موانئ البحر الأحمر جراء العدوان والحصار 
بلغت خسائر مؤسسة موانئ البحر الأحمر اليمنية جراء العدوان السعودي الأمريكي والحصار الجائر 625 مليوناً و233 ألف دولار.
السنغال تتأهل لمونديال روسيا لكرة القدم 2018
تأهل المنتخب السنغالي لكرة القدم إلى نهائيات كأس العالم للمرة الثانية في تاريخه بفوزه على مضيفه الجنوب افريقي 2-صفر في بولكواني في مباراة معادة من الجولة الثانية من منافسات المجموعة الرابعة ضمن الدور الحاسم للتصفيات الافريقية المؤهلة لمونديال روسيا 2018.
آخر الأخبار:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army hits Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz
[11/نوفمبر/2017]

MARIB, Nov 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged on Saturday a military operation on sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in south of Khalid camp in Mouza district of Taiz province.

The operation killed and wounded several of the mercenaries in the district.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces shelled mercenary gatherings in al-Kadaha area of al-Ma'afar district in the same province, hitting the target directly, the official added.

AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة 31 مواطناً بأمانة العاصمة و محافظتي الحديدة وصعدة
[11/نوفمبر/2017]
إصابة ثمانية مواطنين وتدمير أربعة منازل بغارات طيران العدوان في صنعاء القديمة
[11/نوفمبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة 16 صياداً في غارتين لطيران العدوان باللحية في الحديدة
[11/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على صيادين بجزيرة البضيع بالحديدة
[11/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على العاصمة صنعاء
[10/نوفمبر/2017]
