Army hits Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [11/نوفمبر/2017]



MARIB, Nov 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged on Saturday a military operation on sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in south of Khalid camp in Mouza district of Taiz province.



The operation killed and wounded several of the mercenaries in the district.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces shelled mercenary gatherings in al-Kadaha area of al-Ma'afar district in the same province, hitting the target directly, the official added.



AA

Saba