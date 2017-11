Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed, injured in Taiz [11/نوفمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Nov 11 (Saba) – A number of US- backed Saudi aggression mercenaries were killed and others injured when the army and popular forces repelled an attempt by the enemy to sneak up in Hifan district in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The operation resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of mercenaries, said the official.





