2 airstrikes target Taiz [11/نوفمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Nov 11 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes waged two air strikes on Hamly area in Mawza distract in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The strikes caused many casualties among residents.





Amal/Zak



saba