Hezbollah leader confirms Saudi failure in its aggression war on Yemen [11/نوفمبر/2017]



BEIRUT, Nov 11 (Saba) - Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrullah confirmed that Saudi Arabia has failed in

its war on Yemen.



In a statement aired by Hezbollah-run satellite TV networks late on Friday, Sayyed Nasrullah said the Saudi accusation that Hezbollah fired the ballistic missile toward Riyadh indicates the "Saudi problem."



"The Saudis just underestimate the Yemeni minds and therefore Saudis do not want to believe that the Yemenis are making long-range ballistic missiles and high-technology pilotless planes," Nasrullah said.



He said the Yemenis have a high technology capacity to manufacture long-range ballistic rockets over the past few years.



"Despite long-years Saudi war aggression against the Yemeni people, they did not achieve anything," Nasrullah said, reaffirming that Hezbollah position on the aggression on Yemen will not changed.





Mona M./zak



SABA