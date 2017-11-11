Yemen's aviation denies aggression's allegations on resuming flights in Aden [11/نوفمبر/2017]



SANAA, Nov 11 (Saba) – Spokesman of the Yemeni Aviation, Mazen Ghanem, denied aggression media reports about the resumption of commercial flights in Aden Airport, in a statement to Saba on Saturday.



"All airports are still shut by the aggression coalition," he said.



"Many people died because of the airports closure that prevent them from travelling abroad for life-saving treatment ," Ghanem added.



Ghanem called on the United Nations Security Council to issue a resolution to reopen all Yemeni airports and land and sea ports as soon as possible to avoid the looming greatest humanitarian disaster.







