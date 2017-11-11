ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 11 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:50:36م
المدير التنفيذي لليونيسف : إغلاق موانئ ومطارات اليمن يفاقم حالة هي كارثية بالفعل
قال المدير التنفيذي لمنظمة اليونيسف أنتوني ليك : " إن إغلاق جميع الموانئ والمطارات في اليمن يفاقم حالة هي كارثية بالفعل.
كوريا الجنوبية وأميركا تجريان تدريبات عسكرية واسعةً
أعلن الجيش الكوري الجنوبي أنه سيجري تدريبات عسكرية نادرة مع ثلاث حاملات طائرات أميركية بالقرب من شبه الجزيرة الكورية.
أكثر من 625 مليون دولار خسائر مؤسسة موانئ البحر الأحمر جراء العدوان والحصار 
بلغت خسائر مؤسسة موانئ البحر الأحمر اليمنية جراء العدوان السعودي الأمريكي والحصار الجائر 625 مليوناً و233 ألف دولار.
السنغال تتأهل لمونديال روسيا لكرة القدم 2018
تأهل المنتخب السنغالي لكرة القدم إلى نهائيات كأس العالم للمرة الثانية في تاريخه بفوزه على مضيفه الجنوب افريقي 2-صفر في بولكواني في مباراة معادة من الجولة الثانية من منافسات المجموعة الرابعة ضمن الدور الحاسم للتصفيات الافريقية المؤهلة لمونديال روسيا 2018.
أمين محلي العاصمة يكرم معدي و مقدمي برنامج الأطفال الإذاعي ''الكوفية الخضراء''
عمليات نوعية تكبد العدو السعودي ومرتزقته خسائر في الأرواح و العتاد
الاحتلال يعتقل اربعة شبان من مخيم جنين
استشهاد وإصابة 31 مواطناً بأمانة العاصمة و محافظتي الحديدة وصعدة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Yemen's aviation denies aggression's allegations on resuming flights in Aden
[11/نوفمبر/2017]

SANAA, Nov 11 (Saba) – Spokesman of the Yemeni Aviation, Mazen Ghanem, denied aggression media reports about the resumption of commercial flights in Aden Airport, in a statement to Saba on Saturday.

"All airports are still shut by the aggression coalition," he said.

"Many people died because of the airports closure that prevent them from travelling abroad for life-saving treatment ," Ghanem added.

Ghanem called on the United Nations Security Council to issue a resolution to reopen all Yemeni airports and land and sea ports as soon as possible to avoid the looming greatest humanitarian disaster.



Mona m./Zak

SABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة 31 مواطناً بأمانة العاصمة و محافظتي الحديدة وصعدة
[11/نوفمبر/2017]
إصابة ثمانية مواطنين وتدمير أربعة منازل بغارات طيران العدوان في صنعاء القديمة
[11/نوفمبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة 16 صياداً في غارتين لطيران العدوان باللحية في الحديدة
[11/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على صيادين بجزيرة البضيع بالحديدة
[11/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على العاصمة صنعاء
[10/نوفمبر/2017]
