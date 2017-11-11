ابحث عن:
السبت، 11 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:17:59ص
إصابة ثمانية مواطنين وتدمير أربعة منازل بغارات طيران العدوان في صنعاء القديمة
أصيب ثمانية مواطنين ودمرت أربعة منازل جراء غارتين لطيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي على منطقة باب اليمن بمديرية صنعاء القديمة بالعاصمة صنعاء.
كوريا الجنوبية وأميركا تجريان تدريبات عسكرية واسعةً
أعلن الجيش الكوري الجنوبي أنه سيجري تدريبات عسكرية نادرة مع ثلاث حاملات طائرات أميركية بالقرب من شبه الجزيرة الكورية.
أكثر من 625 مليون دولار خسائر مؤسسة موانئ البحر الأحمر جراء العدوان والحصار 
بلغت خسائر مؤسسة موانئ البحر الأحمر اليمنية جراء العدوان السعودي الأمريكي والحصار الجائر 625 مليوناً و233 ألف دولار.
السنغال تتأهل لمونديال روسيا لكرة القدم 2018
تأهل المنتخب السنغالي لكرة القدم إلى نهائيات كأس العالم للمرة الثانية في تاريخه بفوزه على مضيفه الجنوب افريقي 2-صفر في بولكواني في مباراة معادة من الجولة الثانية من منافسات المجموعة الرابعة ضمن الدور الحاسم للتصفيات الافريقية المؤهلة لمونديال روسيا 2018.
الصين تعتزم بناء "مركز شرطي ذكي" يدار الكترونيا
ولاية أميركية تستأنف عقوبة الاعدام بتركيبة كيميائية سامة
استشهاد وإصابة 16 صياداً في غارتين لطيران العدوان باللحية في الحديدة
وثيقة أمريكية لمجلس الأمن حول الأزمة في فنزويلا
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Citizen killed in Saudi air strike on Capital Sanaa
[11/نوفمبر/2017]

SANAA, Nov 11 (Saba) – A citizen was killed and two others wounded when US-backed Saudi warplanes waged on Saturday strikes on Bab al-Yemen district in amid the Capital Sanaa, an official told Saba.

The strikes hit houses of the citizens in al-Ordhay area in the district ,which is a densely populated area.

The official condemned the continuation of the Saudi-led aggression coalition to target residential neighborhoods and commit the most heinous crimes against the Yemeni people.


AA
Saba
