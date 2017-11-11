Citizen killed in Saudi air strike on Capital Sanaa [11/نوفمبر/2017]



SANAA, Nov 11 (Saba) – A citizen was killed and two others wounded when US-backed Saudi warplanes waged on Saturday strikes on Bab al-Yemen district in amid the Capital Sanaa, an official told Saba.



The strikes hit houses of the citizens in al-Ordhay area in the district ,which is a densely populated area.



The official condemned the continuation of the Saudi-led aggression coalition to target residential neighborhoods and commit the most heinous crimes against the Yemeni people.





AA

Saba