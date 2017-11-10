ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 10 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 09:39:09م
ارتفاع ضحايا مجزرة العدوان برازح في صعدة إلى ثمانية شهداء وجرحى
ارتفعت حصيلة الجريمة التي ارتكبها طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي مساء اليوم بمنطقة بني صياح بمديرية رازح بمحافظة صعدة إلى ثمانية شهداء وجرحى.
الصين: المجتمع الدولي يدعم سيادة لبنان ووحدة أراضيه واستقراره السياسي
أكدت الصين اليوم الجمعة دعم المجتمع الدولي لسيادة لبنان ووحدة أراضيه واستقراره السياسي.
أكثر من 625 مليون دولار خسائر مؤسسة موانئ البحر الأحمر جراء العدوان والحصار 
بلغت خسائر مؤسسة موانئ البحر الأحمر اليمنية جراء العدوان السعودي الأمريكي والحصار الجائر 625 مليوناً و233 ألف دولار.
أهلي صنعاء يتأهل لربع نهائي بطولة الأندية العربية لكرة الطاولة
تأهل فريق أهلي صنعاء إلى ربع نهائي بطولة الأندية العربية الـ 29 لكرة الطاولة المقامة حاليا في لبنان.
إصابة عدد من المواطنين الفلسطينيين في اعتداءات جديدة للاحتلال الاسرائيلي
السيد حسن نصر الله يؤكد فشل السعودية في حربها على اليمن
مصرع ثلاثة من قيادات مرتزقة العدوان في جبهة نهم
رئيس الثورية العليا يدعو للخروج الكبير في تظاهرة الاثنين القادم
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
8 civilians killed, wounded by Saudi airstrike on Saada
[10/نوفمبر/2017]
SAADA, Nov. 10 (Saba) – At least 8 civilians, including children and women were killed and wounded on Friday from Saudi aggression airstrike on Razih district of Saada province, a health official told Saba.

The aggression warplanes were targeted a citizen house in Bani Sayah area of Razih district, the official added.


The Saudi aggression coalition insists on targeting the civilians and committing war crimes against the Yemeni people, and a shameful international silence.



Najat
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ثمان غارات على حرض وميدي
[10/نوفمبر/2017]
ارتفاع ضحايا مجزرة العدوان برازح في صعدة إلى ثمانية شهداء وجرحى
[10/نوفمبر/2017]
استشهاد طفلين وامرأة بغارة لطيران العدوان استهدفت منزلهم بصعدة
[10/نوفمبر/2017]
الطفل بشير الجماعي شاهد على وحشية عدوان ومأساة طفولة
[10/نوفمبر/2017]
العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته يواصلون استهدف المواطنين والمنشئات العامة
[10/نوفمبر/2017]
