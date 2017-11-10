8 civilians killed, wounded by Saudi airstrike on Saada [10/نوفمبر/2017]

SAADA, Nov. 10 (Saba) – At least 8 civilians, including children and women were killed and wounded on Friday from Saudi aggression airstrike on Razih district of Saada province, a health official told Saba.



The aggression warplanes were targeted a citizen house in Bani Sayah area of Razih district, the official added.





The Saudi aggression coalition insists on targeting the civilians and committing war crimes against the Yemeni people, and a shameful international silence.







Najat

Saba