Army repels infiltration attempt of mercenaries in Taiz [10/نوفمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Nov. 10 (Saba) – The army and popular forces repelled on Friday an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to sneak up towards south of Khalid camp in Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



The operation killed and wounded a number of mercenaries, the official said.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces hit gatherings of the mercenaries in Hifan, Imam camp and behind al-Shabakah mountain in Dhubab district of the same province, the official added.







