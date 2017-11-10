|
Army repels infiltration attempt of mercenaries in Taiz
[10/نوفمبر/2017]
TAIZ, Nov. 10 (Saba) – The army and popular forces repelled on Friday an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to sneak up towards south of Khalid camp in Taiz province, a military official told Saba.
The operation killed and wounded a number of mercenaries, the official said.
Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces hit gatherings of the mercenaries in Hifan, Imam camp and behind al-Shabakah mountain in Dhubab district of the same province, the official added.
Najat
Saba