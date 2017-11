Rocket units hit mercenaries in Jawf [09/نوفمبر/2017]

JAWF, Nov 9 (Saba) – The rocket units of the army and popular forces fired Katyusha rockets gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Ghail district of Jawf province, a military official old Saba.



The rockets hit the targets directly, killing and wounded among the mercenaries.



Meanwhile, the army's unit destroyed a military vehicle of the mercenaries in al-Maslub district in the same province, the official added.





Saba