آخر تحديث: الخميس، 09 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:17:19م
الليلة إنطلاق حملة تغريدات للمطالبة برفع الحصار عن اليمن
تنطلق الساعة التاسعة من مساء اليوم حملة تغريدات للمطالبة برفع الحصار عن اليمن على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي "تويتر".
مجلس الأمن يدعو النظام السعودي لرفع الحصار عن اليمن
دعا مجلس الأمن الدولي أمس تحالف العدوان الذي يقوده النظام السعودي إلى رفع الحصار عن اليمن وإبقاء الموانئ والمطارات مفتوحة لإيصال المساعدات الإنسانية إلى شعبه المهدد بأضخم مجاعة شهدها العالم منذ عقود.
تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة في البنك المركزي بصنعاء
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني بصنعاء تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم ( 1022 ) بقيمة 113 ملياراً و788 مليوناً و890 ألف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً .
المنتخب الوطني للشباب يودع منافسات كأس آسيا بعد تفريطه في الفوز على السعودية
فرط المنتخب الوطني للشباب لكرة القدم في فوز كان بمتناوله على مضيفه السعودي ليخسر بهدفين مقابل هدف في المباراة التي جرت بينهما اليوم بمدينة الدمام في ختام منافسات المجموعة الرابعة لتصفيات كأس آسيا تحت 19 عام.
آخر الأخبار:
النائب العام: الشعب اليمني يتعرض لإبادة جماعية من تحالف العدوان
دراسة تكشف عن تقنية جديدة للقضاء على السرطان
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية سنحان
تفقد عدد من المرافق الصحية بمديرية باجل بالحديدة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Tonight, a Twitter call campaign to lift the siege on Yemen
[09/نوفمبر/2017]
SANA'A, Nov. 09 (Saba) - A Twitter call for the lifting of the Yemeni seat will be launched at 9:00 pm on Twitter.

The organizers stressed the importance of participating in the campaign in the light of escalating aggression from the siege and preventing the entry of vital necessities of food, medicine and fuel under the UN silence and the weakness of most international organizations.

He called on the organizers of the free world to participate in the campaign to demand the lifting of the siege of the Yemeni people and to lift the suffering after more than two and a half years of aggression and siege.

Link Bank Tweets:

https://sites.google.com/site/tweetsfront/liftyemenblockade
AM

SABA
