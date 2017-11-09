Tonight, a Twitter call campaign to lift the siege on Yemen [09/نوفمبر/2017]

SANA'A, Nov. 09 (Saba) - A Twitter call for the lifting of the Yemeni seat will be launched at 9:00 pm on Twitter.



The organizers stressed the importance of participating in the campaign in the light of escalating aggression from the siege and preventing the entry of vital necessities of food, medicine and fuel under the UN silence and the weakness of most international organizations.



He called on the organizers of the free world to participate in the campaign to demand the lifting of the siege of the Yemeni people and to lift the suffering after more than two and a half years of aggression and siege.



Link Bank Tweets:



https://sites.google.com/site/tweetsfront/liftyemenblockade

AM



SABA