ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 09 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 01:03:52م
استشهاد مواطن بنيران حرس الحدود السعودي والطيران يشن 44 غارة
استشهد مواطن بنيران حرس الحدود السعودي خلال الساعات الماضية فيما شن طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي 44 غارة على عدد من محافظات الجمهورية ونجران وعسير .
مجلس الأمن يدعو النظام السعودي لرفع الحصار عن اليمن
دعا مجلس الأمن الدولي أمس تحالف العدوان الذي يقوده النظام السعودي إلى رفع الحصار عن اليمن وإبقاء الموانئ والمطارات مفتوحة لإيصال المساعدات الإنسانية إلى شعبه المهدد بأضخم مجاعة شهدها العالم منذ عقود.
تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة في البنك المركزي بصنعاء
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني بصنعاء تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم ( 1022 ) بقيمة 113 ملياراً و788 مليوناً و890 ألف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً .
المنتخب الوطني للشباب يودع منافسات كأس آسيا بعد تفريطه في الفوز على السعودية
فرط المنتخب الوطني للشباب لكرة القدم في فوز كان بمتناوله على مضيفه السعودي ليخسر بهدفين مقابل هدف في المباراة التي جرت بينهما اليوم بمدينة الدمام في ختام منافسات المجموعة الرابعة لتصفيات كأس آسيا تحت 19 عام.
آخر الأخبار:
كسر زحف لمرتزقة العدوان في نهم
عمليات نوعية تكبد المرتزقة خسائر في الأرواح والعتاد
استهداف تجمعات مرتزقة الجيش السعودي في نجران
ثلاث غارات لطيران العدوان على مديريتي حيدان والظاهر بصعدة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi aggression fighter jets launch 44 airstrikes on several provinces
[09/نوفمبر/2017]

SANAA, Nov 9 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes waged 44 airstrikes on several provinces of the republic, Asir and Najran, a military official told Saba on Thursday.


The official said that the barbaric aggression launched seven airstrikes on Thaban and Alqarad areas of Baqim district and other four strikes on Ajasher area of Ketaf in Saada province.


Also the aggression launched five airstrikes on Serwah district of Marib province, and five others strikes on north of Khalid camp and north of Yakhtil in Taiz province.


In Sana'a, the aggression launched ten airstrikes on the Guards School and the Military College in al-Rawdha area, and an airstrike on the Technical Institute of air force in Jader area.


The official added that the aggression warplanes launched 11 airstrikes in
al-Rabwaa city in Asir, and a strike on al-Shabakah site in Najran province.




Najat

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
ثلاث غارات لطيران العدوان على مديريتي حيدان والظاهر بصعدة
[09/نوفمبر/2017]
حزب البعث العربي : العدوان على اليمن هدفه الشعب والسيادة الوطنية
[09/نوفمبر/2017]
استشهاد مواطن بنيران حرس الحدود السعودي والطيران يشن 44 غارة
[09/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يعاود شن ثلاث غارات على العاصمة صنعاء
[09/نوفمبر/2017]
وزير النقل: إغلاق منافذ الجمهورية اليمنية انتهاك سافر لكل القوانين والمواثيق الدولية
[09/نوفمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by