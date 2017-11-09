Saudi aggression fighter jets launch 44 airstrikes on several provinces [09/نوفمبر/2017]



SANAA, Nov 9 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes waged 44 airstrikes on several provinces of the republic, Asir and Najran, a military official told Saba on Thursday.





The official said that the barbaric aggression launched seven airstrikes on Thaban and Alqarad areas of Baqim district and other four strikes on Ajasher area of Ketaf in Saada province.





Also the aggression launched five airstrikes on Serwah district of Marib province, and five others strikes on north of Khalid camp and north of Yakhtil in Taiz province.





In Sana'a, the aggression launched ten airstrikes on the Guards School and the Military College in al-Rawdha area, and an airstrike on the Technical Institute of air force in Jader area.





The official added that the aggression warplanes launched 11 airstrikes in

al-Rabwaa city in Asir, and a strike on al-Shabakah site in Najran province.









Najat



Saba