Saudi border guards kills a citizen in Saada [09/نوفمبر/2017]

SAADA, Nov 9 (Saba) – A citizen was killed by Saudi border guards in Razih border district of Saada province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



Moreover the Saudi enemy army launched artillery and rockets shelling on the same district, causing a huge damage to the citizens' properties.









Najat

Saba