Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed, wounded in Taiz [09/نوفمبر/2017]









TAIZ, Nov 9 (Saba) – The army and popular forces launched an offensive on Wednesday on gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Mawza'a district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba.





The official said that the attack killed and injured dozens of the mercenaries in east of al-Hameli bridge in Mawza'a district.







Najat



