The Saudi aggression launches 3 airstrikes on Saada [09/نوفمبر/2017]

SAADA, Nov 9 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes launched three strikes on districts of Saada province, an official told Saba on Thursday.



The strikes hit the areas of Maran in Haidan district and Liya valley of al-Dhaher district in the province, the official added.







