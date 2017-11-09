Aggression launches eight raids on Capital [08/نوفمبر/2017]

SANA'A, Nov. 08 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes on Wednesday waged a series of airstrikes on the Capital Sana'a.



A local official said to Saba that the hostile US-Saudi warplanes targeted the Capital Sana'a with eight raids on the military college in al-Rawdha area in the district of Bani al-Hareth, and republican guards school in Athawra district.



The airstrikes caused huge damage to civilians' houses and their properties.



HA

Saba