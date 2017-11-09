Army launches missile on mercenaries' gatherings in Taiz [08/نوفمبر/2017] TAIZ, Nov. 08 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces fired on Wednesday a missile on Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings in al-Hameli area in Taiz province.



The army and popular forces launched Zelzal-2, a number of Katyusha rockets, and artillery shells on the mercenaries in the area, a military official said to Saba.



The artillery targeted gatherings of mercenaries east of Al-Emam military camp and the mountainous series east of Dhubab district, the official said.



He added that a number of the mercenaries were killed or injured in a unique military operation carried out by the army and popular forces in al-Shaqb area in Sabr al-Mawadem.



The military official said that the army and popular forces hit and destroyed a military bulldozer north of Khaled military camp in Mawza'a district in Taiz.



The US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged an air raid in the northeast the camp in the same district.



HA



Saba