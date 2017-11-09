ابحث عن:
الخميس، 09 - نوفمبر - 2017
رئيس الوزراء يطلع على جهود معالجة الأزمة المفتعلة للمشتقات النفطية
التقى رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور اليوم، قيادة وزارة النفط والمعادن وشركة النفط اليمنية وعدد من أعضاء لجنة الطوارئ المكلفة باحتواء أزمة المشتقات النفطية وارتفاع أسعارها، جراء اعلان تحالف العدوان السعودي اغلاق كافة المنافذ اليمنية...
الاحتلال يعتقل 11 فلسطينيا
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي صباح اليوم الأربعاء، 11 فلسطينيا عقب مداهمتها لمناطق متفرقة بالضفة الغربية المحتلة.
صعود أسعار الذهب بدعم تراجع الدولار
ارتفعت أسعار الذهب اليوم الأربعاء مع تراجع الدولار بعد نشر تقرير إعلامي أشار إلى احتمال تأجيل تطبيق خفض لضرائب الشركات في إطار خطة أمريكية مهمة للإصلاح الضريبي.
المنتخب الوطني للشباب يودع منافسات كأس آسيا بعد تفريطه في الفوز على السعودية
فرط المنتخب الوطني للشباب لكرة القدم في فوز كان بمتناوله على مضيفه السعودي ليخسر بهدفين مقابل هدف في المباراة التي جرت بينهما اليوم بمدينة الدمام في ختام منافسات المجموعة الرابعة لتصفيات كأس آسيا تحت 19 عام.
عملية نوعية على مواقع مرتزقة العدوان بمديرية ذي ناعم بالبيضاء
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية المخا بتعز
وزير النفط يؤكد على أهمية الدور الرقابي على محطات بيع مشتقات النفطية
مناقشة آلية ضبط المخالفين من وكلاء بيع المشتقات النفطية
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army launches missile on mercenaries' gatherings in Taiz
[08/نوفمبر/2017] TAIZ, Nov. 08 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces fired on Wednesday a missile on Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings in al-Hameli area in Taiz province.

The army and popular forces launched Zelzal-2, a number of Katyusha rockets, and artillery shells on the mercenaries in the area, a military official said to Saba.

The artillery targeted gatherings of mercenaries east of Al-Emam military camp and the mountainous series east of Dhubab district, the official said.

He added that a number of the mercenaries were killed or injured in a unique military operation carried out by the army and popular forces in al-Shaqb area in Sabr al-Mawadem.

The military official said that the army and popular forces hit and destroyed a military bulldozer north of Khaled military camp in Mawza'a district in Taiz.

The US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged an air raid in the northeast the camp in the same district.

HA

Saba
